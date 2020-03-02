Colin Farrell joins the troll-hunting fairy fray in new Artemis Fowl trailer

Colin Farrell's relationship with Disney is very much alive and well. After dealing with Tom Hanks as Walt Disney himself in Saving Mr. Banks and a CG flying elephant in Dumbo, Farrell enters the world of fairies, sprites, and trolls (oh my!) in the new Artemis Fowl trailer.

Based on the books by Eoin Colfer, the film follows the 12-year-old boy genius, Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw), as he finds himself in a war against a hidden world of fairies while on a search for his missing father. Farrell plays Artemis Fowl Sr.

With this trailer, it's hard to tell how many liberties director Kenneth Branagh is taking with the source material. The books are very much about a pre-teen swindler who keeps his lineage of criminal masterminds alive and well, someone who can capture and extort fairies to steal their secrets and their magic. This new footage shows someone a bit more innocent.

When Artemis' father goes missing, his bodyguard butler (Game of Thrones vet Nonso Anozie) shows the boy what his dad has been working on in secret: protecting humanity from the dangers of another world. Holly Short (Lara McDonnell) no longer seems like a reluctant ally to Artemis who works for the LEPRecon, the reconnaissance squadron of the fairies. Instead, she's his pre-established "ally on the other side." Josh Gad, meanwhile, plays Diggums, who's "just a talented, giant dwarf." The Men-in-Black-but-with-fairies vibe feels real.

Seen previously, Judi Dench plays Commander Root, leader of the fairy police force. Tamara Smart, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, and Adrian Scarborough also feature.

Artemis Fowl is scheduled to hit theaters on May 29.

