We sat down with cast and creators of the superhero drama to discuss their darkly romantic update of the Dark Knight mythos.

The Batman's Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Matt Reeves on crafting a new vision of Gotham City

We put out the Bat Signal, and the team assembled.

The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves and producer Dylan Clark recently joined EW's Around the Table video series alongside several of the film's stars, including newly minted Dark Knight Robert Pattison and reinvented Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) Zoë Kravitz to discuss all things Gotham.

"People get out of your way," Pattinson told us about putting on the Batsuit. "There's definitely an intimidation factor to it."

Behind the mask, there's a deeper story, not only about vengeance and grief, but also empowerment, identity, and a shifting city.

The Batman Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman' | Credit: Jonathan Olley/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

"I don't think we've ever had an opportunity to really understand who Selina is," Kravitz said, introducing her deeper motivations into a beloved antiheroine. "Often times in these kinds of films, the female characters are one-dimensional or there to serve sex appeal, but I was really impressed and excited by what Matt had written in the script."

Meanwhile Reeves articulated his post-Nolan vision for The Batman, Colin Farrell discussed his total transformation into the Penguin, Paul Dano talked about the similarities between his Riddler and Pattinson's outsider hero, Jeffrey Wright spoke to the rainy, politically riven metropolis in which his detective Jim Gordon operates, and John Turturro revealed the cinematic influences that went into his mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Watch the full video above, loaded with footage from the movie and exclusive insights. The Batman is in theaters now.

