Arnold Schwarzenegger failed at revenge-pranking Twins costar Danny DeVito with marijuana cigar

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been waiting more than three decades to revenge prank his Twins costar Danny DeVito. Unfortunately for Schwarzenegger, DeVito smoked out his plot.

A little background first: Back in May, while responding to a fan's question about his favorite on-set story in his monthly newsletter, Schwarzenegger revealed that back in the 1980s, when the pair were filming Twins, DeVito gave him a stogie with a little bit of something extra.

"He'd always make me the most delicious pasta at lunch, and we'd eat and schmooze and have a cigar before we went back to work. One day, he packed my cigar with marijuana without telling me," Schwarzenegger recounted.

Unsurprisingly, the smoking sesh left Schwarzenegger "speechless."

TWINS, from left, Danny DeVito, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1988, ©Universal Pictures/courtesy Everett Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Twins' | Credit: Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

"My brain had completely forgotten the scene I had no trouble with before lunch. Danny was laughing up a storm, and [director] Ivan [Reitman] flipped the cameras to film Danny's close-up so I could read my lines off the page and we wouldn't waste any time," Schwarzenegger continued. "As we went on, it all slowly came back to me and I could join in the laughter and finish my scenes."

In Schwarzenegger's recent October newsletter, he revealed that he recently tried to pull the same exact prank on DeVito when the two met up in person for a Twins sequel event (where they twinned in Hawaiian shirts).

"This month, I also got together with my friend Danny DeVito to promote our movie Triplets! Ivan Reitman, our director who you know from Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Ghostbusters, wanted to get us together with our new, third brother, Tracy Morgan over Zoom. Naturally, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring back a prank Danny pulled on me all those years ago on the set of Twins," the former governor shared.

"You may remember the story about Danny putting marijuana in my cigar," he continued. "Well, this time we turned the tables! We waited until the end of the shoot and gave Danny the gift."

Unfortunately for Schwarzenegger, DeVito turned out to be the wiser "twin" and figured things out.

"But unfortunately, he still has the nose of a bloodhound, and sniffed out the special ingredient right away," Schwarzenegger wrote in his newsletter, attaching a video showing the two together again, complete with cigar exchange.

A rep for DeVito didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from EW on Sunday.

Schwarzenegger opened up about his own history with marijuana on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in April 2021, when the late-night host asked him about a photo in his April newsletter showing the bodybuilder in the 1970s with Tommy Chong. Schwarzenegger shared a story from back in the day about smoking a few hits before working out at the gym but told the late-night host he stopped using marijuana in 1975 as he focused on his career and business opportunities.