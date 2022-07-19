"He did it deliberately, right in my face," says actress Miriam Margolyes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's End of Days costar will never forgive him for farting in her face during filming

It seems working on the biblical horror film End of Days really lived up to its name when it came to the air quality on set.

Miriam Margolyes is reliving her time on set of the 1999 film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, revealing the "rude" actor deliberately farted in her face during production.

The British-Australian actress discussed working on the production in a recent episode of news.com.au's I've Got News for You podcast and gave the former governor the proud title of her "least favorite costar" who was a "bit too full of himself."

Miriam Margolyes, Arnold Schwarzenegger Actress Miriam Margolyes will not forgive 'End of Days' costar Arnold Schwarzenegger for farting in her face during filming | Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do – but I don't fart in people's faces," Margolyes said. "He did it deliberately, right in my face."

The film features Schwarzenegger as an ex-cop turned security expert who must stop Satan (Gabriel Byrne) before he procreates with a young woman (Robin Tunney) to birth the antichrist before the millennium ends.

It was the kind of Y2K panic driven film that was peak late '90s dystopian content. At the time, Schwarzenegger's reign as one of the biggest stars in the world was winding down, with the signature action hero persona he gave life to in the Terminator franchise and films like Total Recall gradually losing its luster. Perhaps the fart was a cry for help.

"I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted," Margolyes added. "It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it."

Speaking of a stinker, the critical reception currently stands at a hellish 13% at Rotten Tomatoes. Surprisingly, the film was not the box office fart in the wind you'd expect - earning an impressive $212 million domestically.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.