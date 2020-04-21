Arnold Schwarzenegger, a.k.a. the Terminator, dons 'we'll be back' mask while biking

Image zoom Everett Collection

The Terminator type Movie genre Mystery,

Thriller

This quarantine might feel endless at times, but Arnold Schwarzenegger took a page from one of his iconic roles to promise us: "We'll be back."

The actor posted a photo of himself at the Santa Monica Pier in California donning a mask with the famous quote from 1984's The Terminator. The original line, "I'll be back," was uttered by Schwarzenegger's cyborg assassin character in the movie in a much more ominous tone, but we prefer the actor using it in this wholesome manner.

It was certainly a better choice for the mask than "Get to the choppa!"

"We’ll be back. We will get through this together," Schwarzenegger captioned his post on Instagram. He also shared a link to where fans can buy the mask for themselves. All proceeds will go to his After-School All-Stars organization, which aims to provide food assistance to students during this trying time.

The former governor of California has been finding creative ways to inform his fans about staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he enlisted his donkey, Lulu, and mini pony, Whiskey, to talk about the importance of self-isolating to prevent spreading the disease. He lovingly fed his animals carrots while speaking in the Instagram video.

"That's what we do. We don't go out, we don't go to restaurants, we don't do anything like that anymore here. We just eat with Whiskey and with Lulu. We have a good time. We get entertained," Schwarzenegger said while wearing a Terminator shirt.

Numerous stars, from the Contagion actors to Elmo's dad, have also made PSAs about the coronavirus. Mel Brooks and his son Max filmed a cute video highlighting why staying home is vital since older people — like the comedy legend and his various famous pals — are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David also recently posted a funny PSA shared by California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In his typical grumpy fashion, he railed against "the idiots out there" who are "hurting old people" like himself by "socializing too close" with each other.

Related content: