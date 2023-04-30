Fictional bros Julius and Vincent came together — along with a donkey and a miniature horse — to celebrate members of the free press.

Beloved brothers Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited to kick off the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night.

Okay, the two aren't really brothers, but they did play genetically engineered fraternal twins in the 1988 comedy Twins, and they did, in fact, come together for a prerecorded clip shared ahead of the festivities.

Schwarzenegger began the video message by celebrating members of the free press. "I didn't come here to roast anybody or to make jokes or anything like that," the actor and former governor of California said. "I just simply wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you gathered here today because our country would not be the shining beacon of freedom that welcomes people like me without the free press."

"You're the ally of the people, so never ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public," Schwarzenegger added before DeVito — along with Schwarzenegger's pet donkey and miniature horse — made a surprise appearance.

"I'm very proud of all of you, and it's not just me. It's Lulu and Whiskey and my twin brother, Danny DeVito," Schwarzenegger said. "We're all proud of you."

The actors proceeded to feed Lulu and Whiskey some crackers before Schwarzenegger introduced Tamara Keith, president of the White House Correspondents' Association.

Editorial usea 1988 Director: Ivan Reitman Universal USA Film Portrait Jumeaux Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in 'Twins' | Credit: Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger and DeVito played Julius and Vincent, fraternal brothers who were separated at birth, in Ivan Reitman's comedy, which also starred Bonnie Bartlett, Kelly Preston, and Chloe Webb. The two would go on star together in 1993's Last Action Hero and 1994's Junior as well. Most recently, Schwarzenegger made a cameo in DeVito's animated horror-comedy series, Little Demon.

Watch Schwarzenegger and DeVito hold their Twins reunion above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.