Zack Snyder and his cast previewed the upcoming expansion to the Army of the Dead-verse.

Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves kicks off another thrilling heist in new trailer

You son of a b----, Netflix. We're in.

Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder is teeing up another death-defying heist in the new trailer for Army of Thieves, his prequel film centered around Matthias Schweighöfer's safecracker Ludwig.

While the first movie followed a bunch of mercenaries pulling off a heist in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, the prequel tells how Dieter, a small-town banker gets drawn into his first big gig by a mystery woman with assassin-like skills named Gwendoline, played by Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel.

Watch the trailer released during Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday:

The zombie outbreak is only just getting started in the United States — probably because half the country didn't get vaccinated, ammirite?! With the world distracted, Gwendoline sees this as a chance to pull off a job that involves a crew made up of Interpol's most wanted criminals. Dieter is brought in to help heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The cast highlights Guz Khan as Rolf, Stuart Martin as muscle man Brad Cage, and Ruby O. Fee as techie Korina.

ARMY OF THIEVES From left, Stuart Martin, Ruby O. Fee, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Nathalie Emmanuel in "Army of Thieves." | Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix

After the success of Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves is just the first expansion of this cinematic universe. Snyder is also planning an anime series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, that tells the origin story for Dave Bautista's Army of the Dead character Scott.

Watch the Army of Thieves trailer above. The film will release on Netflix this Oct. 29.

