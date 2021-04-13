Watch the trailer for Zack Snyder's zombie-heist movie Army of the Dead

Sin City becomes Undead City in the new movie from Justice League director Zack Snyder. In Army of the Dead (premiering May 21 on Netflix), a plague has been released from Nevada's secretive Area 51 military base. The U.S. government has managed to contain the outbreak by building a wall around an overrun Sin City, but there's still all that cash in zombie-infested casinos — if only somebody is brave (or dumb) enough to try to go and get it.