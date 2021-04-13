Watch the trailer for Zack Snyder's zombie-heist movie Army of the Dead
Action-horror film premieres on Netflix May 21.
Sin City becomes Undead City in the new movie from Justice League director Zack Snyder. In Army of the Dead (premiering May 21 on Netflix), a plague has been released from Nevada's secretive Area 51 military base. The U.S. government has managed to contain the outbreak by building a wall around an overrun Sin City, but there's still all that cash in zombie-infested casinos — if only somebody is brave (or dumb) enough to try to go and get it.
The film follows a group of mercenaries who attempt a heist at a Las Vegas casino, with Dave Bautista leading the charge as Scott Ward. The cast also features Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, and Tig Notaro, who replaced Chris D'Elia as the rebranded sarcastic helicopter pilot Marianne Peters.
In a recent interview with EW, Snyder described the project as "a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie."
Watch the trailer for Army of the Dead above.
