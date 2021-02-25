Watch the first teaser for Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead (2021 Movie) Close Streaming Options

Zack Snyder is best known for his major contributions to the DC cinematic universe (which will culminate next month in his definitive re-edit of Justice League). But the Batman v Superman filmmaker made his directorial debut with 2004's Dawn of the Dead, a remake of George Romero's zombie classic. Now Snyder is returning to zombieland with Army of the Dead, and the first teaser trailer has just arrived.

In a recent interview with EW, Snyder described the project as "a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie."

In Army of the Dead (premiering May 21 on Netflix), a plague has been released from Nevada's secretive Area 51 military base. The U.S. government has managed to contain the outbreak by building a wall around an overrun Sin City, but there's still all that cash in zombie-infested casinos — if only somebody is brave (or dumb) enough to try to go and get it.

Watch the new Army of the Dead teaser above.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: