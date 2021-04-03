Zack Snyder bets on new poster to hype Army of the Dead

Zack Snyder's zombie-heist movie Army of the Dead takes place in Las Vegas — and the just-released poster for the Justice League director's undead film is gambling on the appeal of its Sin City setting.

This is not the first trip to zombie-land for Snyder, whose feature film debut was his 2004 remake of George Romero's horror classic Dawn of the Dead.

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," Snyder told EW. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

The film's cast includes Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, and Dave Bautista.

"We're running around killing zombies on craps tables," Bautista said. "It's just a ton of fun."

Army of the Dead premieres in select theatres in May and on Netflix, May 21. See the movie's new poster below.

Army of the Dead poster Image zoom Credit: Netflix