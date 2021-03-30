Armie Hammer exits Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy in the wake of rape allegation

Another film has been crossed off Armie Hammer's list of upcoming screen projects as the actor navigates controversy and accusations of sexual assault.

Hammer has been dropped from the Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy, which hails from filmmaker Amma Asante and will star Mads Mikkelsen, EW has learned. The company behind the film, Walden Media, did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Hammer's exit from Billion Dollar Spy, which was first reported by Variety, comes less than two weeks after a woman accused Hammer of rape and "other acts of violence" in 2017. During a virtual news conference, the woman, identified only as Effie, also alleged that the actor abused her "mentally, emotionally, and sexually" during a four-year on-and-off relationship. The LAPD confirmed to EW that it opened an investigation into the allegations in February.

Hammer denied the allegations through his attorney, Andrew B. Brettler. (Brettler did not immediately respond to request for comment about Hammer's departure from Billion Dollar Spy.)

Controversy first erupted around Hammer in January, when allegations surfaced on social media that he had sent disturbing messages to various women on Instagram who said they had been in sexual relationships with him.

Hammer called the allegations "bulls---" and decried "vicious and spurious online attacks" in a statement at the time, while also confirming that he was leaving the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, in which he would've starred opposite Jennifer Lopez. (Josh Duhamel has since replaced him.)

Since then, Hammer has also departed Paramount's The Offer, a series about the making of The Godfather.

There are still a few upcoming movies Hammer completed before he became embroiled in controversy. He has a role in Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of Death on the Nile, which wrapped production in 2019 and recently pushed its release date to February.

Hammer also has a part in Taika Waititi's sports comedy film Next Goal Wins, which finished shooting last year. A representative for Searchlight Pictures did not immediately respond to EW's inquiries regarding when Next Goal Wins might be released and whether Hammer's involvement in the film would be addressed in light of recent controversy.

Additional reporting by Oliver Gettell.