Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong talk Armageddon Time: Queens, the 1980s, and 'real-deal pickles'

STRONG: To me he's Aaron Rabinowitz, so that made it easier for me on [set]. I think otherwise yeah, it would be hard because of how much I revere him. So it allows through a trick of the mind in a way, to relate with intimacy and immediacy. But we have this scene where [gesturing to Hathaway] you're getting dinner ready and I'm fixing this fridge and the fridge wasn't prepared in a way that exactly met with the text, so we wanted to just improvise it and do something with the Freon tubes. And so I said, "If Tony can just get my tool set, I'll tell him what to do." And he was game, so we were improvising and he put this headlamp on his head, shining a light and he was handing me ratchets to do whatever I was doing at the fridge. And we found something from Emma—