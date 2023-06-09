Watch Ariana Richards recreate her Jurassic Park jello tremble

Guess which former Jurassic Park star looks like she's just seen a raptor.

Ariana Richards, the actress turned artist who once starred as Lex Murphy in the dinosaur-filled thriller, is hitting fans with a blast from the past. The star recently recreated an iconic moment from the original film for a TikTok duet. The video sees Richards holding a spoonful of jello with the shaking hand of someone who has spotted a dinosaur on the loose. Sound familiar?

Yesterday, the official Jurassic World TikTok account challenged fans to recreate the jello scene at home. Deciding to join in on the fun, Richards made a video that the caption dubs "a duet 30 years in the making."

The 1990 classic is full of memorable moments, but Lex and her quivering spoon of jello is near the top of the list.

Richards is not the first Jurassic Park cast member to let nostalgia win. Back in 2020, Jeff Goldblum promised to recreate a "classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment" if 1000 people registered to vote via a link posted to his Instagram. The attempt to encourage voters paid off and a week later, Goldblum delivered a video of himself, Sam Neil and Laura Dern reenacting the "Chaos Theory" scene.

While Goldblum, Dern and Neil have returned to the franchise many times throughout its three-decade run (including a full-fledged reunion in Jurassic World: Dominion) Richards' Lex Murphy has not been seen since a brief cameo appearance in the 1997 sequel to the original. After starring in the film at just 13-years old, Richards continued acting with appearances on Boy Meets World, Born Free: A New Adventure and a role in Tremors 3: Back To Perfection but later pivoted to focusing on her career as a painter.

Having wrapped its second trilogy in 2022, the Jurassic World franchise is currently six movies long and likely to keep growing. Following the release of Dominion, filmmaker Colin Trevorrow promised "more to come" from the characters and story threads set up in the latest film.

