Sorry to burst your bubble, but Ariana Grande officially has blonde hair.

The "Thank U, Next" singer unveiled her wickedly wonderful new hairstyle on Instagram on Wednesday. While Grande is no stranger to rocking blonde hair in the past, the transformation appears to be linked to her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the beloved musical Wicked.

Grande downplayed the moment, which will undoubtedly excite musical theater fans, by coyly captioning the photo, "New earrings." While the pearl accessories are very pretty, they're not exactly what has caught everyone's attention at the moment.

Wicked director Jon M. Chu also leaned into the fun, commenting, "Earrings look great!" He also shared the photo on his own Instagram Story, which he set to the tune of Doris Day's "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles."

Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Glinda's best friend Elphaba, also poked fun at Grande's hair reveal, writing, "Earrings are AMAZING!!" Like Chu, Erivo also posted the snapshot on her own Instagram Story with the caption, "We love new jewelry!"

If that wasn't enough, the Don't Look Up actress also added the photo to her Glinda-themed Instagram Highlights section, which is filled with snapshots of her and Erivo rehearsing and practicing at a dance studio together in preparation for the film.

EW has reached out to representatives for Wicked and Grande but did not immediately hear back.

