Ariana Grande recreates Waterboy scene as Bobby Boucher while at home — and Adam Sandler approves

Image zoom Everett Collection; Ariana Grande/Twitter

The Waterboy type Movie

We smell a sequel in the works ...

Ariana Grande is using her time during quarantine very wisely, as the singer recreated a scene from Adam Sandler's The Waterboy.

The pop star, who has long made her fandom of the 1998 comedy flick known, transformed into Bobby Boucher, complete with an outfit the protagonist would approve of, and eye makeup resembling Bobby's injury in the movie.

"Another super productive day," Grande captioned the clip she shared on Wednesday.

She also enlisted her mom, Joan, to portray Bobby's mom, Helen, who was played by Kathy Bates in the original film. Grande's former Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies embodied Bobby's love interest Vicki, who was first played by Fairuza Balk.

Since everyone has been social distancing, the three lip-synced their parts in their own homes, but made it look seamless. They recreated the scene where Vicki nearly spills to Helen that Bobby is a football star, instead of just the team's waterboy. Grande nailed Bobby's mannerisms, like his characteristic mouth movements.

Grande previously reenacted another scene from The Waterboy on Sunday, which caught Sandler's eye.

"Bobby Boucher approves of this message," the comedian tweeted on Monday.

Back in January, Sandler also showed love to Bates, his former onscreen mom, after she was nominated for an Academy Award for Richard Jewell. In his tweet, he hilariously poked fun at himself for the Uncut Gem's snub, while celebrating his "Mama's" nod.

We're glad Grande is keeping herself entertained in her own way, and she's not the only celebrity to bust out some hidden talents we didn't know they had. Rita Wilson, for example, flawlessly rapped all of Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" and landed herself on the song's official remix.

They both seem to be faring better than actor Max Greenfield, who is not having the best time homeschooling his daughter, judging by his hilarious Instagram videos.

