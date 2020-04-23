Who's the next May Queen? Ariana Grande and Halsey both want that Midsommar gown

Midsommar type Movie

The annual May Queen ritual dance is about to begin.

With A24 Films auctioning off a number of movie props to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts, including Florence Pugh's May Queen floral gown from Midsommar, two celebrities already have their eyes on it: Ariana Grande and Halsey.

Grande, 26, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story to make clear that a number of her friends had already been forwarding her the news that this dress is up for grabs. Clearly, she's a fan. "I was already planning to have it made anyway bye," the thank u, next singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Halsey jokingly repeated in a tweet, "dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit."

Other props are also up for auction, including the bedazzled Furby from Uncut Gems and the mermaid figurine from The Lighthouse that Robert Pattinson used to [REDACTED], but the May Queen gown is sacrificial Swedish cult couture at its finest.

Pugh, who later earned an Oscar nomination for Little Women, starred in Midsommar as a young woman who travels to a commune in Sweden with her truly terrible and trash boyfriend for a midsummer festival that brings out some violent pagan delights.

The Midsommar props auction opens on April 27 at 12 p.m. ET at A24Auctions.com. Proceeds go to benefit the New York Fire Department's non-profit FDNY Foundation.

