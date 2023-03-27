Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo share some Wicked behind the scenes photos: 'Up to (no) good'

Who can say if they've been changed for the better, but Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have certainly been changed for (no) good on the set of Wicked.

The two multi-talented stars posted a few behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram from the film adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical directed by John M. Chu.

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 13 Performances" Episode 2115A -- Pictured: Ariana Grande -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' movie musical adaptation | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Universal Stage Production; Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Grammy-winners shared a collaborative post with the simple caption, "Up to (no) good," featuring black and white photos of them wearing contrasting dresses — Erivo in plaid, Grande in polka dots — as well as a photo of their hands together, and one of their feet, with Grande, presumably, in pink and Erivo in black.

Wicked first premiered on Broadway in 2003, starring Idina Menzel as the misunderstood, green-skinned Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as the ever popular Glinda, and traces their paths from students at Shiz University to Elphaba becoming the Wicked Witch of the West and the fallout from the arrival of Dorothy Gale.

Grande will be taking over Chenoweth's role while Erivo will defy gravity as Elphaba, with the rest of the cast including Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as their headmistress Madam Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as love interest Fiyero, and SNL breakout Bowen Yang as their classmate Pfannee.

There's still plenty of time before all those high notes will be heard and TikTok'd the world over, though. Chu announced last year that Wicked would be divided into two movies, released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

