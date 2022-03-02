Ariana DeBose is going from the west side to Sony's Marvel universe.

The West Side Story star and recent Oscar nominee has joined the cast of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, EW has confirmed. Former Quicksilver actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is already on board to play the notorious villain Sergei Kravinoff, who, in the comics, is a legendary big-game hunter who frequently faces off against Spider-Man.

DeBose's exact role is being kept under wraps, but per Deadline, which first reported the news, she's expected to play the villainous Calypso. In the comics, Calypso is a voodoo priestess well-versed in potion-making and magic, and she frequently appears as an ally and love interest for Kraven.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor is helming the Kraven movie, which is part of Sony's rapidly expanding Marvel universe. In addition to sharing Tom Holland's Spider-Man with Disney, Sony is steadily building its own universe of connected Marvel characters, including Tom Hardy's Venom movies and Jared Leto's upcoming Morbius film (out April 1). Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters Jan. 13, 2023.

The 31-year-old DeBose has earned wide acclaim and an Oscar nomination for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, taking over the role from original cast member Rita Moreno (who won the Oscar in 1962). She also recently starred in Ryan Murphy's The Prom and the Apple TV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon! Up next, she'll be starring in Matthew Vaughn's action film Argylle and the space thriller I.S.S.