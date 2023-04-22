We tried to get Ari Aster to explain Beau Is Afraid: 'I don't know. His dad's a dick'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Beau Is Afraid.

As Bill Hader's Saturday Night Live character Stefon would say, the last hour of the new dark comedy and full-on phantasmagoria Beau Is Afraid has everything: Parker Posey's character being sexually-intercoursed to death by Joaquin Phoenix's titular character; a giant penis-and-testicles monster which Beau's mom Mona (Patti LuPone) claims is Beau's father; a sham trial in a vast stadium during which Beau, who is stuck on a small boat, is found guilty of being a bad son and then seemingly drowns.

Writer-director Ari Aster even includes an onscreen cameo from Hader, although, given the assorted other bizarre mayhem assaulting the consciousness of the viewer, this may actually be the least surprising aspect of the movie's concluding sections.

But what does it all mean? And how easy is it to get your hands on an outsized penis-monster puppet? And where is it now? Aster answers those questions, below.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Ari, what is going on with the giant penis monster living in Mona's attic?

ARI ASTER: I don't know. His dad's a dick!

What kind of discussions did you have with the production designer or the prop master about it?

I had a drawing of a big dick monster and I said, "Let's make this! A 15-feet-tall puppet!"

Where is it now?

It's probably in a warehouse in Canada, since we shot in Montreal.

I've been asked to write an article explaining the end of Beau Is Afraid...

You have to explain it?

Yes. What should one say about the end of Beau Is Afraid?

I don't know, what are you going to say?

Well, I was hoping to quote you on the subject.

Oh, but I made it. It's there!

Right. Let's try a different approach here: What do you hope people feel about the end?

God, I don't know. I tried to do it in such a way that there's any number of ways that you could feel, right? I'm not trying to dictate a feeling. I don't know. I don't know. It's yours to do what you like with at this point. I have no idea.

