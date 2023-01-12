Relive the horrors of puberty with the new Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret trailer

The thing about puberty is that everyone has to go through it. Judy Blume's honest depiction of what it's like for a young girl to wrap her head around things like bras and periods is what's made her 1970 book Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret a classic coming-of-age tale for generations. Now it's finally coming to the big screen, and you can watch the first trailer below.

Abby Ryder Forston (Ant-Man) plays Margaret, while Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Mean Girls) and Kathy Bates (Misery) co-star as her mother and grandmother. Margaret and her mom have recently moved from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs, so the young girl has to get used to new friends and a new school while also adjusting to her changing body.

Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, whose 2016 film The Edge of Seventeen — also about the struggles of a teenage girl — helped persuade Blume to greenlight an adaptation of her book after 50 years of saying no.

"I was and still am a die-hard Judy Blume fan," Craig told EW when we revealed an exclusive first look at the film earlier this week. "It was one of those experiences as a kid where you just are like, 'Someone gets me now. I need to read absolutely everything this person does because somebody out there sees me.' It was like she had a little window into my very personal, complicated thoughts and feelings and desires and was putting it all down in print. She says the unsayable. What's so amazing about her is it feels like she told you the truth that all the adults tiptoed around."

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret hits theaters April 28.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.