The actress claimed last year that she opted not to reprise her role as Kira Yukimura due to pay inequity.

Arden Cho says she has 'no regrets' over decision to turn down Teen Wolf movie

Arden Cho isn't losing sleep over her decision to turn down Paramount+'s Teen Wolf movie.

The actress, who portrayed Kira Yukimura on the MTV supernatural teen drama, said she has "no regrets" over declining to reprise her role as the sword-yielding kitsune due to claims of pay inequity.

Cho's comments came in response to a tweet from a fan who sent support on the day of the film's debut Thursday. "Thanks for your support," she wrote. "Looking forward to better in 2023! Don't be scared to walk away or turn down an opportunity if you know it's not fair and it won't make you happy!"

"You deserve better," Cho added. "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise!"

Cho joined Teen Wolf during the second half of season 3 and was upped to a main character in seasons 4 and 5. Her character was the daughter of human history teacher Ken Yukimura and Celestial Kitsune Noshiko Yukimura. She departed the series ahead of the sixth and final season. The show, which starred Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien, aired between 2011 and 2017.

In an interview with The Cut last year, Cho said she opted not to return for the Paramount+ movie after she was offered considerably less pay than her white costars. Deadline reported Cho was "offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts," but Cho claimed, "I think I was actually offered even less."

Teen Wolf Arden Cho Arden Cho on 'Teen Wolf' | Credit: Scott Everett White/MTV

She said, "I could probably, off the top of my head, think of over 10 Asian American actors I know who were paid significantly less than their counterparts. Sometimes you don't have a choice to say 'no.' Sometimes you just need it. You've got bills to pay."

Cho said she "wasn't saying 'no' necessarily for me or because I was angry," but "because I hope that there will be more equality in the future."

Reps for Paramount+ didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about Cho's allegations Thursday.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.