Aquaman premiere red carpet photos: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and more

James Hibberd
November 26, 2018 at 03:59 PM EST
<p>Amber Heard (Princess Mera) wears an emerald gown with swimming cap style headgear that embraces the film&#8217;s aquatic theme&nbsp;</p>
Amber Heard

Amber Heard (Princess Mera) wears an emerald gown with swimming cap style headgear that embraces the film’s aquatic theme 

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The full gown.&nbsp;</p>
Amber Heard

The full gown. 

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
<p>Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) in black leather.&nbsp;</p>
Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman) in black leather. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>Momoa holding Aquaman&#8217;s gold trident in London.</p>
Jason Momoa

Momoa holding Aquaman’s gold trident in London.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Wilson (the Atlantean King Orm) in dapper cordoroy.&nbsp;</p>
Patrick Wilson

Wilson (the Atlantean King Orm) in dapper cordoroy. 

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lundgren plays King Nereus in the film.</p>
Dolph Lundgren with daughters Ida Lundgren and Greta Lundgren

Lundgren plays King Nereus in the film.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>Director Wan, also known for <em>Furious 7</em> and <em>The Conjuring</em> franchise.&nbsp;</p>
James Wan

Director Wan, also known for Furious 7 and The Conjuring franchise. 

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The<em> Doctor Who</em> actress dropped by.&nbsp;</p>
Mandip Gill

The Doctor Who actress dropped by. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>Is known for <em>Game of Thrones</em>.</p>
Laura Pradelska

Is known for Game of Thrones.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Of <em>EastEnders</em> fame.</p>
Nicola Hughes

Of EastEnders fame.

David M. Benett/WireImage
<p>From <em>Hollyoaks</em>.</p>
Sophie Porley

From Hollyoaks.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>From <em>House of Anubis</em>.</p>
Louisa Connolly-Burnham

From House of Anubis.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>From <em>Love Island</em>.</p>
Samira Mighty

From Love Island.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
