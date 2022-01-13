Director James Wan and his stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson shower each other with water and joy after completing the next DC Comics movie.

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and their Aquaman director James Wan brought the waterworks in a new behind-the-scenes photo that marks the end of filming the Lost Kingdom sequel.

Wan shared the moment, which was captured on a beach location in Malibu, Calif., on Instagram. The filmmaker thanked his team, while Wilson was seen sprinkling them with water from a shower head.

"And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents," Wan wrote. "Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show."

Wan also thanked the "incredible crew" across all their filming locations, including the U.K., Hawaii, and Los Angeles. "I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can't wait to share this little film with you all," he added.

Momoa returns as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which also sees Wilson reprising Prince Orm, Amber Heard reprising Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprising Black Manta.

"I like to shower my coworkers with love. And water," Wilson replied in the comments of Wan's post. "LOTS of love… but mostly water."

Jason Momoa New Aquaman Costume Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry gets a new stealth suit for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' | Credit: Jason Momoa/Instagram

Pilou Asbaek, the Game of Thrones veteran who joined the cast of Lost Kingdom in an undisclosed role, chimed in: "Congratulations… Super proud to be part of your vision and the #aquaman family."

Plot details on the sequel are still under wraps, but the title suggests the film will deal with one of the seven underwater kingdoms built from the remnants of Atlantis that had mysteriously vanished over the centuries.

Previously, Wan and Momoa revealed Arthur's new super-suit — a stealth suit inspired by the comics — that will be appearing in the movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.

