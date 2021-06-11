An official title for the Aquaman sequel starring Jason Momoa has washed ashore by way of director James Wan's Instagram feed, and it looks like we're heading to the Lost Kingdom.

Wan shared an image from a production meeting on Thursday that featured the title Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. "The tide is rising," he captioned the image, while Patrick Wilson, who portrayed Arthur Curry's half-brother Orm/Ocean Master in the first movie, commented, "Let me out. I'll find it."

Official plot details haven't been revealed just yet, but the title alone points to the mythology of Aquaman and Atlantis, specifically.

As told over the course of the first movie, released in 2018, the kingdom of Atlantis, ruled by King Atlan, was a thriving technologically advanced empire that sank to the bottom of the ocean after one of their inventions backfired. The remnants of Atlantis broke apart into seven pieces that formed the seven sea-dwelling kingdoms, including Atlantis, Xebel, the Kingdom of the Trench, the Kingdom of the Brine, the Kingdom of the Fishermen, and the Kingdom of the Deserters.

Over the years, only four kingdoms actually thrived. Those dwelling in the Trench transformed into hideous monsters - the ones that attacked Arthur (Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard) on their quest to find the trident of Atlan in the first movie. The Deserters also perished. Then there was a seventh kingdom mentioned briefly by Orm that just vanished. Little else is known about the history of that kingdom, but being that the sequel's title is the Lost Kingdom, it seems we're going to be learning a lot more about it.

Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbaek joins the cast for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in an undisclosed role, while Heard and Wilson return to their roles.

The film is currently scheduled for theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.