The promo for James Wan's superhero sequel also reveals footage of Nicole Kidman's Atlanna and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's villainous Black Manta.

Jason Momoa is back in first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser

If you've ever wanted to see Jason Momoa ride a gargantuan seahorse, then today's your lucky day. The actor returns to his DC superhero role, Arthur Curry, in the first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser, which dropped Sunday night.

Aside from the first look at the sequel — which will be arriving in theaters five years after the release of director James Wan's $1.1 billion-grossing film of 2018 — the 30-second television spot announces the full-length trailer will be rising from the deep in just four days time.

Jason Momoa is back and Patrick Wilson is jacked in first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics. Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics.

Jason Momoa is back and Patrick Wilson is jacked in first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta gets a trident in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics

"I'm gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear," says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta, who's also back as the sequel's villain amid footage of Arthur's childhood home engulfed in flames. This time, however, it appears he has his own trident to combat Arthur's, as seen in new photos released alongside the teaser.

The footage further reveals shots of Arthur as the ruler of Atlantis, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as Orm, massive underwater vessels (including one octopus-esque tanker throwing around Orm), and the giant seahorse.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was mostly shot in the U.K. during the second half of 2021. Wan's film is one of the last DC movies to have been put into production prior to James Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran becoming co-CEOs of DC Studios. In January 2023, the pair announced a new slate of films and TV shows which will essentially reboot the universe, but did not include a third Aquaman movie. Though, Gunn did say Aquaman and the Lose Kingdom would lead into this new phase of the DCU.

Jason Momoa is back and Patrick Wilson is jacked in first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics. Patrick Wilson's Orm in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics

Jason Momoa is back and Patrick Wilson is jacked in first Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom teaser. Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics. Arthur rides a giant seahorse in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics

At the time of the announcement, Safran said that Momoa always regarded Aquaman as a trilogy but that "he also loves Lobo," referring to DC's interstellar mercenary and a character with a very Momoa-esque look.

Momoa himself subsequently enthused to Total Film about continuing to play the King of Atlantis. "Peter's my producer, and is a dear friend," the actor said. "I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU. It's on, bro — there's no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It's fun. I really enjoy doing comedy. There's some really funny stuff with Patrick Wilson. I really adore him. We had a great time working together. It's like we're brothers. There's a lot of cool stuff happening in this one."

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry. Both Momoa and Morrison made cameos in the second-to-last DCU movie, The Flash. The sequel will hit theaters this Dec. 20.

Watch the teaser in the video above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: