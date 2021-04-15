Aquaman 2 adds king of the Iron Islands from Game of Thrones, Pilou Asbaek

The actor behind sea-savvy Euron Greyjoy is heading to the ocean again for the Aquaman sequel.

The Aquaman sequel is readying to unleash the kraken... of Game of Thrones.

Pilou Asbaek, who played Euron Greyjoy, the villainous king (for a time) of the Iron Islands on the HBO fantasy series, will now star opposite a fellow Game of Thrones alum, Jason Momoa, in Aquaman 2, EW has learned.

Details on his character are currently unknown, as is the plot of the new film, but there's a real joy in recognizing that the man behind the scourge of the Westeros seas whose house is emblazoned with the symbol of the kraken for House Greyjoy will now be heading into the ocean-dwelling realms of Aquaman.

James Wan, who directed the first blockbuster movie for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, is back in the director's seat for the sequel. He'll also produce with Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who worked on the screenplay for Aquaman, is also back writing Aquaman 2.

Game of Thrones, Aquaman Pilou Asbaek in 'Game of Thrones,' Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman.' | Credit: HBO; Warner Bros. Pictures

Momoa and Asbaek never worked together on Game of Thrones as their characters operated in very different spaces and Momoa's Khal Drogo died off well before Euron came on the scene. But this movie is changing that.

After Thrones, Asbaek appeared in the HBO miniseries The Investigation, in addition to the horror-thriller Run Sweetheart Run.

Aquaman 2 is currently on the calendar for 2022, though a spin-off about the Trench was axed at the studio, along with Ava DuVernay's New Gods. Wan is also developing an animated Aquaman-centric show for HBO Max.

