The 20 best movies on Apple TV+

CODA (2021)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2022, CODA — which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" — is a charming coming-of-age tale like no other. Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is a quiet, musically-inclined teenager who balances her dream of being a singer with helping her family's fishing business. The cast is rounded out by the incredible talents of Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin as her parents and Daniel Durant as her brother, all of whom are deaf (as are the actors).

CODA made a huge splash when it premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, with EW's critic praising filmmaker Sian Heder's script, which "works so winningly to bring the often unseen (or just terminally under-explored) world of deafness to such joyful, ordinary life." With acclaim and awards from all corners of the industry, this film deserves to be celebrated for its landmark inclusion and deeply human story.

Where to watch CODA: Apple TV+

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Director: Sian Heder

Cast: Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin

