"These two characters have nothing technically to do with each other, and yet!"

Even Anya Taylor-Joy was surprised to find the commonalities between two seemingly disparate characters she plays on screen: Furiosa of the Mad Max films and Princess Peach of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But find them she did.

"The fact that I was shooting Furiosa and riding motorcycles, and then going in and doing this was the craziest situation ever," Taylor-Joy says. "These two characters have nothing technically to do with each other, and yet!" She then points to an image close by of Peach on her cycle.

The Mario movie sees two New York plumbing brothers, Mario (Pratt) and Luigi (Day), sucked through a portal and dropped into a fantasy land where Princess Peach of the Mushroom Kingdom is trying to prevent Bowser (Black) from taking over.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Special Screening Of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" held at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ; Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) in Nintendo and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie Anya Taylor-Joy found parallels between Furiosa of 'Mad Max' and Princess Peach of 'Super Mario Bros.' | Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures

"When I was first approached about playing Princess Peach, I was super excited, super honored, and also slightly terrified because I only wanted to play her if she was a 3D character, if she had her own agency, and also she's not just a princess, she's a leader," Taylor-Joy says.

"I'm so glad that everybody at Nintendo and Illumination, and the directors were up for that," she adds, "because I don't think I would've done it otherwise. And we've had so much fun bringing Peach to life. And what I was not expecting was how much of an emotional reaction I would've had to seeing the film because the idea that kids are going to grow up with this being the example of what a princess is just feels very cool and very inspiring."

Taylor-Joy also stars as a younger version of Charlize Theron's character from Mad Max: Fury Road in a film that chronicles the origin of Furiosa. She explained on The Graham Norton Show in November that her first time driving a car was while learning the stunts on the movie.

"I don't have a license, I can't parallel park, I can't go on the highway. I still don't have one, but I can do that," she said, referring to video footage of her performing a vehicular stunt called a "juicy lift 180." "At some point that will come in handy, I'm assuming."

Check back later for the full Around the Table interview with the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is in theaters this weekend.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: