After training for the Mad Max prequel Furiosa, star Anya Taylor-Joy is a bit apprehensive about taking her driver's test. It's not that she's uncomfortable behind the wheel — it's that she may be too comfortable.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the Last Night in Soho and The Menu actress revealed that her first time driving a car was for stunt training on the vehicular fever dream that is Furiosa.

Host Graham Norton played a video clip that Taylor-Joy had previously posted on Instagram in which she pulls off a handbrake turn that she said is called a "juicy lift 180." It's when a driver moves forward at high speed and then yanks the handbrake, spinning the car so it stops nicely facing the opposite direction.

"What's really crazy and slightly upsetting about that is that that's my first time in a car," Taylor-Joy said after Norton rolled the clip. "So I don't have a license, I can't parallel-park, I can't go on the highway. I still don't have one, but I can do that. At some point that will come in handy, I'm assuming."

Earlier this year, Taylor-Joy finished principal photography on Furiosa, in which she plays a younger version of Charlize Theron's character from the Oscar-winning Fury Road.

"Thank you to those of the wasteland — the crazies who have run amok with me up and down this country," she wrote on Instagram in October. "The most fun, the most resilient, the most talented. It has been an honour and a privilege to create with you all… thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought I could be. Fire, blood and guzzoline, Furianya."

Director George Miller previously confirmed the film will be a saga that unfolds over the course of years. A plot description released by Warner Bros. also revealed that audiences will see a young Furiosa snatched from the idyllic Green Place of Many Mothers — a location the character sought in Mad Max: Fury Road — and fall into the hands of a Biker Horde led by a warlord named Dementus.

Furiosa will also see the Wasteland and a younger version of Immortan Joe in the Citadel as he and Dementus wage war for dominance.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the latter replacing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, also star.

Taylor-Joy joked with Norton, "The way that they've trained me how to drive now is if I'm in a high-intensity chase at all times. So I'm kind of nervous to get my license now. [I'm] concerned about society."

