Anya Taylor-Joy calls Furiosa shoot a 'life-changing' experience

'It will probably take me two years to digest what happened,' the actress says of making the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

The Menu co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult have something else in common beyond appearing in director Mark Mylod's dark comedy: Mad Max.

Hoult played a War Boy named Nux in director George Miller's instant action classic Mad Max: Fury Road, and Taylor-Joy has just wrapped on Miller's prequel Furiosa, in which she portrays the title role, originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road.

Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Northman' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Anya Taylor-Joy | Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

So did Hoult offer Taylor-Joy any advice or tips before heading off into the desert with Miller and co-star Chris Hemsworth for the shoot?

"He was just incredibly supportive of me," Taylor-Joy told EW. "We're such good friends, and I think he deliberately didn't tell me too much, but his overall theme was: You've got this, you're going to be okay, and you've definitely got it in you to handle it. It's going to be wild but you can do it. It's just nice to have support from a friend like that."

The Fury Road shoot was a famously epic and testing enterprise, spanning years, weather interruptions, and pickups. When EW spoke with Taylor-Joy, the actress had only wrapped work on Furiosa a couple of weeks earlier and admitted she would require some time to process.

"It will probably take me the two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened," she said. "I just finished it, so it's a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I've ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what a character. I had her. We had each other."

The Menu arrives in theaters Nov. 18. Furiosa is set for release May 24, 2024.

