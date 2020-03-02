Antonio Banderas joins Uncharted movie with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Two steps forward, one (even sometimes three) steps back seems to define the development of the live-action Uncharted movie, based on the hit video game series. But, with (another!) new director stepping in with three new casting additions joining stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, it all feels more real.

The biggest name out of those three actors is Antonio Banderas, who's just coming off of his critically acclaimed performance in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain & Glory, EW has learned. Details on who he is playing are currently unknown, but he's joined by Truth or Dare's Sophia Ali and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Tati Gabrielle.

Bumblebee director Travis Knight was onboard to helm Uncharted but dropped off the project come December, continuing the years-long pattern of filmmakers boarding and then bowing out of the movie. Now, Reuben Fletcher, who directed Venom with Tom Hardy, is the latest to take the job.

Variety was the first to report the news.

Holland is still attached to play the role of a Nathan Drake and Wahlberg will still play Sully. The games chronicled the adventures of Nathan as an adult, a charismatic treasure seeker and semi-con-man traveling the world with mentor Sully in pursuit of legendary riches and solving history's biggest mysteries. Based on the casting, however, the film will follow a younger Nathan. (A flashback sequence in the Uncharted 3 game shows Nathan as a kid when he first encounters Sully.)

The latest draft of the script was penned by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and the film is still set to be released on March 5, 2021. While at the premiere of Pixar's Onward on February 18, Holland mentioned he'll start filming in "four weeks."

"On of my favorite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game [A Thief's End]... Unbelievable," he told IGN. "And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular."

Related content: