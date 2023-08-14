The actor revealed he tried to sneak onto set when his movie mom was filming a shower scene for National Lampoon's Vacation.

Anthony Michael Hall says he got 'busted' on set trying to see Beverly D'Angelo's boobs as a teen

Anthony Michael Hall is coming clean about being naughty as a teen star — namely, the time he tried to catch a glimpse of his movie mom in the buff.

Several members of the National Lampoon's Vacation cast appeared at Fan Expo Chicago over the weekend. However, because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, it was a Vacation reunion where it was pretty much forbidden to talk about Vacation. That said, the cast — Hall, Beverly D'Angelo, Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid, and Dana Barron (Chevy Chase bowed out due to an illness) — did an admirable job talking around the 1983 film they all appeared in. D'Angelo and Brinkley, for example, touched on the strange experience of interacting with fans who grew up watching their nude scenes.

"I get a lot of guys who say I was the first boobs they saw," said D'Angelo of her experience at fan conventions.

Dana Barron, Christie Brinkley, Anthony Michael Hall, and Randy Quaid at Fan Expo Dana Barron, Christie Brinkley, Anthony Michael Hall, and Randy Quaid at Fan Expo | Credit: Chris Cosgrove for EW

Brinkley related, "Somebody walked up to my booth yesterday and said, 'I just love you in the naked scenes.'"

That led Barron, who played Audrey Griswold in Vacation, to dish on the time a teenage Hall snuck onto the set to try to catch a glimpse of D'Angelo, their onscreen mom, filming a nude scene in the movie. Hall, to his credit, was quick to own up to the incident.

"Should I pick up the story right here?" he offered. "So, I got busted because I tried to sneak onto the set when Beverly was doing the shower scene." He cut the story short there, however, citing his support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Beverly D'Angelo at Fan Expo Beverly D'Angelo at Fan Expo | Credit: Chris Cosgrove for EW

Barron also revealed that Brinkley wasn't nude during her infamous pool scene with Chase. "Christie wore a suit that made her look nude," Barron said, "but she wasn't nude because she was, or is, a top model and you don't want to reveal everything, she used to say."

It appears that this was news to D'Angelo, who later quipped, "I'm still realizing that I was the only person who was really nude. Now I'm rethinking my whole life."

Additional reporting by Chris Cosgrove.

