For six films, Anthony Mackie watched as Chris Evans kicked, punched, and swung his shield through impossible battles against HYDRA agents and intergalactic baddies as Captain America. Now, as his character Sam Wilson takes up the moniker in Captain America: New World Order, Mackie is ready to jump into the action in a major way.

The actor revealed that he wants an epic battle scene that could go toe-to-toe with his predecessor's in the upcoming Marvel movie, which is currently "in pre-production" and set to "start shooting next year."

"I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier]," Mackie told E! News. "When he fought, like, 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a badass scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, 'That's crazy.' So I just want a fight scene that rivals that."

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' | Credit: Marvel Studios

The scene is one of Evans' most memorable ones throughout his time in the MCU, as his character Steve Rogers slowly realizes he's been subtly surrounded by a group of HYDRA agents — including Brock Rumlow (Frank Grillo) — in the tightly confined space. Before single-handedly taking them all out, he offers them all an iconic one-liner: "Before we get started, does anyone wanna get out?"

Although he's taking inspiration from Evans' character, Mackie was quick to add that fans shouldn't expect the actor to pop back up in the MCU anytime soon. "Chris is so far gone from Marvel," he said. "Like, Marvel is not even in his radius. He's so far gone. He's enjoying life. He's like an old retired dude."

While audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see Mackie battle it out as the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan on the big screen, Marvel announced that a few familiar faces have joined the film's cast at their D23 Expo panel earlier this month.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER, Chris Evans (with shield), 2014. ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pi Chris Evans kicks some elevator ass as Steve Rogers in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' | Credit: Everett Collection

Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres, who starred in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will both return alongside newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra. And, in an incredible twist, Tim Blake Nelson will make his comeback as The Leader, marking his first appearance within the MCU since 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Captain America: New World Orders hits theaters May 3, 2024.

