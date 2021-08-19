Anthony Mackie will officially pick up the shield again for Captain America 4

The expected star of the upcoming Captain America 4 is, expectedly, returning.

Anthony "Ex-Mackie-na," as his Falcon and the Winter Soldier costar Daniel Bruhl likes to call him, is officially flying into the new sequel, EW has learned.

EW reached out to Disney and Marvel for comment.

Given what happened during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this is where roads seemed to be leading. The show, which streamed on Disney+ from March through April, saw Mackie's Sam Wilson go from Falcon to taking up Steve Rogers' vibranium shield and becoming the next Captain America.

Captain America 4 — an unofficial title, by the way — is being co-written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and another scribe on the show, Dalan Musson. The signs of another Mack(ie) attack were all there!

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Anthony Mackie as Captain America on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

In an interview pegged to the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Mackie had this to say about a possible return for the fourth Captain America film: "I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store. The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he's like, 'Yo, man. Is this real?!' I'm like, 'I haven't heard anything.' That's what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they're like, 'Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what's going on.' So, I'm excited to see what happens, but I haven't heard anything."

"What would be really bad is if the movie [Captain America 4] starts and I get blown out of the sky," he added. Fortunately, he doesn't have to worry about that anymore.

It isn't yet clear if Sebastian Stan, who costarred on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Bucky Barnes, will also be returning. The same goes for the other figures populating the show, including folks like Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell's John Walker, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

It's also not clear as to whether a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in the cards, but sources confirm Mackie's return is for the movie at this point.

Stan congratulated his buddy on social media. The actor shared a big, "Hell. Yes." on his Instagram Story.

Sebastian Stan reacts to Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4 deal Sebastian Stan's congratulatory 'Captain America 4' message to Anthony Mackie | Credit: Sebastian Stan/Instagram

Deadline was the first to report the news.