Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in acceptance speech video

Anthony Hopkins has paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in the course of his acceptance speech after winning the Best Actor award at Sunday's Oscars. Hopkins won the trophy for his role in the film The Father. Boseman, who was also nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, passed away last August four years after being diagnosed with colon cancer. Hopkins was not in attendance at the ceremony, so last year's winner Joaquin Phoenix, who presented the category, accepted the award on his behalf.

"Good morning," said Hopkins in a video which he released on Instagram Monday morning. "Well, here I am in my homeland in Wales, and at 83 years of age I did not expect to get this award, I really didn't. And [I'm] very grateful to the Academy, and thank you, and I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early, and again thank you all very much. I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Hopkins' rousing turn as a patriarch with dementia was pegged as a shoo-in for a nomination in the Best Actor category for over a year. However, his Academy Award win is considered an upset by many due to the fact he bested the late Boseman, up for his final, show-stopping role as Levee in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Hopkins' win makes the 83-year-old the oldest person to ever receive an acting Oscar. He previously won the Best Actor award for his performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in 1991's Silence of the Lambs.

See Hopkins' acceptance speech above.