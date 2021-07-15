Roadrunner director used audio deepfake to recreate Anthony Bourdain's voice in documentary

Neville, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Won't You Be My Neighbor? and 20 Feet from Stardom, discussed creating an "A.I. model" of Bourdain's voice in multiple interviews published this week. Neville explained to The New Yorker that he used the simulation for "three quotes" written but not spoken by Bourdain that he wanted to include in the film, which features extensive use of sound bites drawn from Bourdain's TV shows, interviews, and audiobooks. "If you watch the film… you probably don't know what the other lines are that were spoken by the A.I., and you're not going to know," the director said. "We can have a documentary-ethics panel about it later."

In an interview with GQ, Neville elaborated: "We fed more than ten hours of Tony's voice into an A.I. model. The bigger the quantity, the better the result. We worked with four companies before settling on the best. We also had to figure out the best tone of Tony's voice: His speaking voice versus his 'narrator' voice, which itself changed dramatically over the years."

Neville added, "I checked, you know, with his widow and his literary executor, just to make sure people were cool with that. And they were like, Tony would have been cool with that. I wasn't putting words into his mouth. I was just trying to make them come alive."

A representative for Roadrunner distributor Focus Features did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The author of the New Yorker piece, Helen Rosner, wrote on Twitter that Neville also told her "they made the A.I. with full green-light from Bourdain's estate." She added, "I'm not sure where I land on the A.I. tbh. People use voice mimicry for [voice-over] all the time, but there's something about the tech that does feel eerie."

Indeed, audio recreations and even dramatic re-enactments are nothing new in documentary filmmaking, but the use of narrative-film techniques in documentaries has long been a controversial subject. Perhaps most famously, Errol Morris' landmark 1988 doc The Thin Blue Line was deemed ineligible for a Best Documentary Oscar nomination due to its use of staged re-enactments.

Roadrunner will be released in theaters July 16.