Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's new trailer teases big trouble from Kang the Conqueror

Big things are happening in the Quantum Realm.

Marvel dropped the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship, teasing a super-sized look at the third Ant-Man film. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are both back as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, and the new film will officially kick off Phase 5, Marvel's next era of storytelling.

Director Peyton Reed previously told EW that he wanted his third Ant-Man film to be undeniably epic, and if this trailer is any indication, he seems to be on the right track. That shot of double Paul Rudd is particularly great, looking like a deleted scene from Netflix's Living With Yourself. Also, love the literal anthill of tiny Ant-Men.

"People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed said in December. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

Quantumania also marks the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Freaky's Kathryn Newton is also on board as Scott's now-adult daughter Cassie Lang.

But perhaps the most intriguing addition is Jonathan Majors as Kang, the nefarious comics baddie who'll play a major role throughout Phase 5. The actor first popped up in Loki as "He Who Remains," an alternate universe version of Kang, and he'll be making mischief in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But first, he's here to stir up some trouble for Scott, who can be seen taking quite the beating from Kang in the new trailer.

Reed previously teased that Kang makes for "a really formidable villain" in Quantumania. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds, maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse," he explained.

The trailer also reveals the first look at another classic comics villain: MODOK, the fan-favorite floating head who'll be making his live-action debut for the first time. (Marvel has yet to reveal who's playing MODOK, but there's a brief shot of him without his helmet, and he looks a bit like original Ant-Man villain Corey Stoll?)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters Feb. 17. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. (Yes, that Bill Murray.) Watch the trailer above.

