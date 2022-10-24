Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teases big trouble in the MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed tweeted earlier today that Marvel true believers should "fasten their seatbelts" and now we know why. Marvel just posted the trailer for Reed's film and it looks like the third movie to put the cinematic microscope on Paul Rudd's Scott Lang will be very big news indeed.

In addition to Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly as Hope, Kathryn Newton as Cassie, and Jonathan Majors as Kang, the MCU's new big bad who was introduced last year in Loki.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2018

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy," Reed told EW at San Diego Comic-Con in July. "And we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

"Cassie is now 18 years old and maybe Scott doesn't quite know how to relate to her as an adult because he lost those five years because of the events of Endgame," Reed continued. "And we also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us. We went big and we also went small."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled for release on Feb. 17, 2023. Watch the film's trailer below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more

Related content: