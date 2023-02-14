How Marvel went big with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In person, Majors is charmingly warm and irreverent, greeting this EW reporter like an old friend he hasn't seen for years. ("It's you! You came all this way!" he says with a grin, as if he's seated in the Quantum Realm and not at a hotel minutes from home.) But on screen as Kang, there's an unsettling weight to his performance. Sometimes he rants and rages; other moments he's disarmingly quiet and still. Even when compared to iconic Marvel baddies like Thanos or Loki, there's something disturbing and a little chaotic about Kang. "For me, it was all about one's relationship with time," Majors says. "How would you move if you really had all the time in the world? How would you speak? Would you think faster or slower?"