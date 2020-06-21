Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations: 'I have never and would never assault anyone'

"I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone,” Elgort wrote about the accusations.

Ansel Elgort is claiming he had a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old back in 2014, denying her allegation that he sexually assaulted her. The young woman detailed in a since-deleted tweet on Friday, her experience with the actor, who she says she connected with via social media five years ago.

"I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I turned 17," she tweeted, according to screenshots captured by PopCrave. "I was only f---ing 17 and he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing."

She added, "So when it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn't want to do it. The only words that came out of his mouth were, 'We need to break you in.'"

Elgort responded on Saturday with his version of the events in a post shared to Instagram.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours," he wrote. "I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone."

He added, “What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal, and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared,” he continued. “As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

Elgort's specification that the two had a "relationship" in New York may be viewed as an effort to highlight the fact that the legal age of consent in the state is 17.

Gabby's openness encouraged other alleged victims of Elgort's to share their experiences on social media. The Baby Driver star did not address any of the other allegations in his statement.