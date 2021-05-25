Annie actress and Morning's at Seven Tony nominee Lois de Banzie dead at 90

Lois de Banzie, who played First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the theatrical release of Annie, has died. She was 90.

The actress, who hailed from Glasgow, Scotland, died last month -- on April 3, in Greenbrae, Calif., her family announced in the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Lois was proud to have made a career as an actress on stage, screen, and television," her family wrote in her obituary, archived on Legacy. "Her wit and humor will be much missed,"

She had a lengthy career that spanned decades, with her first TV role in the 1950s. De Banzie had film roles in Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, and Addams Family Values.

LOIS DE BANZIE Lois de Banzie in 'Annie' | Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives

Her television career was varied, with roles in many classic television series including the original Perry Mason, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Fantasy Island, Newhart, and even '80s classics like Punky Brewster, Who's the Boss?, and Cheers.

She was nominated at the 34th annual Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 1980 for her work in Mornings at Seven.