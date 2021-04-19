Adam Driver-starring Annette to open Cannes Festival — watch the trailer

This year's Cannes Film Festival will open with French director Leos Carax's first English language film, Annette. The film stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg and features a soundtrack composed by Sparks.

Annette is set in Los Angeles and tells the story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple — healthy, happy, and glamorous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

"Every Leos Carax film is an event," said Cannes Festival President Pierre Lescure in a statement. "And this one delivers on its promises! Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music, and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year."

Carax's previous films include 2012's Holy Motors. Sparks members Ron and Russell Mael are the subjects of Edgar Wright's upcoming documentary The Sparks Brothers. The Cannes Film Festival begins July 6.

Watch the trailer for Annette above.

Check out The Awardist podcast for interviews with this year's top contenders for the Oscars and more of Hollywood's biggest awards.