The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down efforts to diversify American movies, new study finds

Researchers from USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative analyzed 1,500 popular American films from 2007-2021 and discovered women and people of color in lead roles are still underrepresented.

Calls for American movies to more accurately reflect the country's diverse population have gotten louder and louder in recent years. But according to a new study by USC's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, these efforts were frustrated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study, titled Inequality Across 1,500 Popular Films, examines the top 100 American movies each year from 2007-2021 and how the percentage of those films to feature non-white, female, and/or older protagonists changed over time. One interesting phenomenon reflected in the data compiled by researchers Katherine L. Neff, Dr. Stacy L. Smith, and Dr. Katherine Pieper analyzed is the significant dip in diversity seen in films released in 2020.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic scrambling production across many industries, 2020 was an aberrant year in many respects. Numerous big-budget Hollywood films originally set for release in 2020 were pushed back to a 2021 release, including several (such as Eternals, West Side Story, and Zola, among others) that featured women of color in major roles. As a result, 32 of the top 100 movies in 2021 featured a non-white lead — the same exact number as 2019, while 2020 dipped to 28. In 2021, 11 films had a woman of color in a lead role — up from 9 in 2020 and only one back in 2007, but significantly down from 17 in pre-pandemic 2019.

Taylour Paige in Zola; Rachel Zegler in West Side Story; Gemma Chan in Eternals 'Zola,' 'West Side Story,' and 'Eternals' were all delayed from 2020 to 2021 — which may explain the pandemic drop-off in diverse films. | Credit: A24; Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios; Sophie Mutevelian/Marvel Studios

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, production pipelines have adapted to the new reality and gotten back on track. But it's clear that the onset of the pandemic slowed down efforts to diversify big American movies. It's not the only problem, though. Neff and co. end their survey with suggested "solutions" to the problem that onscreen diversity still lags behind real life (where women make up about 50 percent of the U.S. population, and non-white people comprise 40 percent). Mainly, these solutions are about de-coupling the perception that onscreen representation is associated with financial risk.

"The presence of a girl/woman in a lead/co lead role does not significantly impact domestic or international revenue," the survey authors write. "Films with underrepresented leads/co leads may actually earn more money domestically than films with only white leads."

The survey continues, "at each stage of the green light and budget trajectory, executives must seek to decouple 'risk' from identity and assess whether the questions they ask themselves to gauge 'risk' for films with women and underrepresented leads are the same they pose about white male-driven movies."

You can read the full survey here.