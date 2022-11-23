Watch Anne Heche sing 'Amazing Grace' with What Remains crew on last day of filming

"It was almost as though playing those opening notes unlocked something in her spirit."

The late Anne Heche and the production team of one of her final movies, What Remains, came together in song on the last day of filming.

The actress asked its writer and director, Nathan Scoggin, to gather the cast and crew to perform something for her after she learned that some members of its production team congregated on days off to sing together. Heche loved to sing, Scoggin said.

Anne Heche in What Remains Anne Heche in 'What Remains' | Credit: Gravitas Movies

"She told me one particular day while we were filming that she loved old hymns," he said. "They had given her solace as a little girl growing up in chaos."

The director added, "After we wrapped her, I invited her inside the church, sat at the piano, and as our crew slowly gathered, began playing 'Amazing Grace.'"

The "look of awe" on Heche's face was "palpable," Scoggin said. "It was almost as though playing those opening notes unlocked something in her spirit. What happened next was completely spontaneous as our producer, PAs, DP, camera crew, sound crew, ADs all came together to sing of a 'Grace' that sustained us."

Anne Heche in What Remains Anne Heche in 'What Remains' | Credit: Gravitas Movies

Anne Heche in What Remains Anne Heche in 'What Remains' | Credit: Gravitas Movies

Heche "was in the middle of all of us, singing, crying, laughing, free," he said.

What Remains, which opens in theaters Dec. 2, follows a small-town pastor (Cress Williams) who is forced to reckon with forgiveness when the convict (Kellan Lutz) that murdered his wife returns home several years later. Elsewhere, the town's sheriff (Heche) investigates another murder that may be related to that murder. The film also stars Marcus Gladney Jr., Stelio Savante, and Juliana Destefano.

Heche died in August from injuries sustained in a car crash after she drove her vehicle into the exterior of a Los Angeles home and caused it to erupt in flames. The woman who resided in the home has since sued Heche's estate for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass.

Watch Heche sing with the What Remains cast and crew in the link above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.