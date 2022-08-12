Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles

Dancing With the Stars (2020)

While Heche and her pro partner, Keo Motsepe, were eliminated four weeks into Dancing With the Stars' season 29 competition, it didn't stop them from giving some fun performances. The duo — who were sent home after host Tyra Banks accidentally declared their opponents Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy safe before they were saved by the judges — served up a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Quickstep, and Paso Doble before they exited the competition. Heche was sad to leave DWTS, especially on the same night she opened up about her three-year relationship with Ellen Degeneres. She told Page Six of the elimination, "The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling. It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now — even though we are not all the way there yet, it's important to recognize how far we have come." — A.B.