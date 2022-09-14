Anne Hathaway wore a very Devil Wears Prada outfit next to Anna Wintour at NYFW

Andy Sachs might have no style or sense of fashion, but the actress behind the iconic Devil Wears Prada character seems to have a wickedly funny sense of humor.

While attending the Michael Kors runway show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway was photographed sitting next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour — and her outfit looked strikingly familiar (but definitely not fished out of a bargain bin from a pile of stuff).

Hathaway wore a brown jacket over a turtleneck sweater, paired with fluffy bangs hanging over her forehead. The outfit appeared to be a nod to the final outfit Andy wears in director David Frankel's hit 2006 film, which was adapted from ex-Vogue employee Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name. The book was famously informed by Weisberger's time working under Wintour.

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week; Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week; Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada' | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Everett Collection

EW has reached out to representatives for Hathaway for comment on the ensemble.

The Devil Wears Prada also starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, a powerful fashion magazine mogul with an intense leadership style that many assumed was a riff on Wintour's no-nonsense reputation.

"The scenes where the driver calls and [Miranda's] coming into the office and the entire office breaks into an absolute panic. That is the regular day-to-day craziness that I think was important to maintain," Weisberger told EW last year for our 15th-anniversary oral history of the film. "There were a lot of things that skewed very close to reality."

Streep and Frankel maintained over the years that their respective takes on Priestly were not, however, based on Wintour. Still, Frankel told EW that production designer Jess Gonchor snuck into the Vogue offices to check out Wintour's workspace and replicated its aesthetic in the film.

"They got it really, really close," Weisberger confirmed.

Wintour's office didn't respond to multiple requests for comment for EW's oral history. Frankel recalled that Wintour did attend the film's premiere 16 years ago, and he ran into her a couple years later.

"I was at a tennis tournament in Miami… seated behind her, and when it was over, I made the effort to introduce myself. 'I'm David Frankel, the director of The Devil Wears Prada,'" he recalled. "And [she took her] hand out of [my handshake]!"

See Hathaway with Wintour at NYFW and at the end of Devil Wears Prada above.

