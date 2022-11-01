"I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything has gone so digital," Hathaway said, and revealed what she talked about with Anna Wintour after their NYFW photo together.

One thing that's harder to get than 10 or 15 skirts from Calvin Klein? A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Still, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has a fun idea for what the characters might be up to years later, even if a second film isn't formally in the works.

"I don't know if there can be," Hathaway said on Tuesday's episode of The View, responding to a question from cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin about a potential sequel to David Frankel's 2006 blockbuster, which followed Hathaway's Andy Sachs, a wide-eyed, fish-out-of-water journalist who lands a job at a fashion magazine run by the ruthless Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

"I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now," Hathaway continued, going on to speculate where the film's characters — including Emily Blunt's sassy assistant, Emily, and Stanley Tucci's loyal art director, Nigel — are now. "It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it."

The Devil Wears Prada Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada.' | Credit: Everett Collection

The 39-year-old Armageddon Time star also elaborated on her headline-making appearance at New York Fashion Week in September, where she sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour — whose publication served as inspiration for former employee Lauren Weisberger's novel upon which The Devil Wears Prada movie is based — dressed in an outfit strikingly similar to the one Andy wears at the end of the film.

"It just happened. I was supposed to wear something else, Michael Kors sent over two beautiful outfits and the shoes didn't fit on the one that I thought I was going to wear, and the other one happened to be that one. I was working with a new hairstylist, and he was like, 'Oh, a turtleneck, let's put your hair up in a ponytail,'" Hathaway recalled. "I looked in the mirror on the way out the door and I was like, oh, that's kind of funny, I wonder if anybody's going to notice?"

She also said that she didn't speak with Wintour about the allegedly unintentional reference, and instead they conversed "about tennis." When panelist Joy Behar pressed Hathaway on her feelings about Wintour, the actress responded: "I have to say, I was always so impressed that she showed up to the charity screening that we had at The Devil Wears Prada, wearing Prada, so I think she's got a good sense of humor."

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week; Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week; Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada' | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Last year, the cast and crew behind the film told EW a similar story in celebration of the film's 15-year anniversary.

"Anna came to the first screening in New York. She sat right in front of me and David with her daughter and wore Prada, which shows she has a great sense of humor!" said screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Frankel added: "I remember her daughter nudging her through the screening, like, 'They got that right!'… A couple years later, I was at a tennis tournament in Miami…seated behind her, and when it was over, I made the effort to introduce myself. 'I'm David Frankel, the director of The Devil Wears Prada,' and [she took her] hand out of [my handshake]!"

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: