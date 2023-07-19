Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey join Jesus in snagging SAG-AFTRA strike waivers
The SAG-AFTRA strike has halted all movie and TV productions until the actors' guild reaches an agreement with Hollywood studios and streaming services, but a handful of projects starring Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Rebel Wilson, and more have been granted waivers to resume filming.
Forty-five "truly independent" productions have now been granted strike exemptions under the "Interim Agreement," which allows members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to continue shooting and appear in certain productions without violating the terms of the strike.
Among the exempt productions are David Lowery's music drama Mother Mary, starring Hathaway, Hunter Schafer, and Michaela Coel; Andrew Patterson's The Rivals of Amziah King, starring McConaughey; and Simon West's action-comedy Bride Hard, starring Wilson.
Other titles include the comedy Death of a Unicorn, with Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega; Mel Gibson's upcoming thriller Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg; Bryan Fuller's action-drama Dust Bunny, with Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver; the action-comedy The Killer's Game, with Sofia Boutella, Scott Adkins, Dave Bautista, Ben Kingsley, and Ice Cube; Ishana Shyamalan's debut fantasy-horror movie, The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning; music biopic The Yellow Tie with John Malkovich and Sean Bean; and the wrestling drama Queen of the Ring, with Emily Bett Rickards, Walton Goggins, Josh Lucas, and Deborah Ann Woll.
In addition to these films, the faith-based series The Chosen, which follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth, was the first known production to announce that it had resumed shooting.
SAG-AFTRA remains on strike due to stifled contractual negotiations between it and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the bargaining collective that represents Hollywood's studios and streaming services. The exempt productions have been granted permission to continue filming because they are unaffiliated with the AMPTP, meaning they have no connection with the studios or streaming services from which SAG-AFTRA is striking.
The full list of exempt productions will be updated daily on SAG-AFTRA's website.
