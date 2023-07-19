Indie projects starring Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega, Mark Wahlberg, Rebel Wilson, Dave Bautista, and Sigourney Weaver — as well as the faith-based series The Chosen — can all resume production.

Forty-five "truly independent" productions have now been granted strike exemptions under the "Interim Agreement," which allows members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists to continue shooting and appear in certain productions without violating the terms of the strike.

Anne Hathaway; Matthew McConaughey

Among the exempt productions are David Lowery's music drama Mother Mary, starring Hathaway, Hunter Schafer, and Michaela Coel; Andrew Patterson's The Rivals of Amziah King, starring McConaughey; and Simon West's action-comedy Bride Hard, starring Wilson.

In addition to these films, the faith-based series The Chosen, which follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth, was the first known production to announce that it had resumed shooting.

SAG-AFTRA remains on strike due to stifled contractual negotiations between it and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the bargaining collective that represents Hollywood's studios and streaming services. The exempt productions have been granted permission to continue filming because they are unaffiliated with the AMPTP, meaning they have no connection with the studios or streaming services from which SAG-AFTRA is striking.

The full list of exempt productions will be updated daily on SAG-AFTRA's website.

