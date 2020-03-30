Anne Hathaway boards Bringing Up Bebe movie adaptation

Bringing Up Bebe type Book genre Nonfiction

Bringing Up Bebe is bringing an Oscar winner along for its journey to the big screen.

EW has confirmed that Anne Hathaway is attached to star in StudioCanal's planned adaptation of Pamela Druckerman's novel, which is currently in development with production company Blueprint Pictures.

The book — also published in the U.K. under the title French Children Don't Throw Food — follows an American journalist as she chronicles raising a new family in Paris, where she relocates to accommodate her husband's career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news of Hathaway's involvement, the actress' character attempts to balance her family and professional life despite feelings that she's failing at both — until she observes her French neighbors' impeccable parenting skills and begins using them on her children.

The publication adds that Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent draft of the book's adaptation.

Hathaway can currently be seen in Netflix's Dee Rees-directed drama The Last Thing He Wanted, and is next set to appear in Robert Zemeckis' Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches, alongside Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

A release date for the Bringing Up Bebe movie has yet to be announced.

