Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore, and Heather Matarazzo celebrate The Princess Diaries turning 20

The Princess Diaries type Movie genre Family

The three actresses shared photos and memories of their time filming the 2001 classic Thursday on Instagram, with Hathaway remembering the film's impact on youngsters.

"Miracles happen… Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs," Hathaway wrote to accompany her slideshow.

And she wasn't wrong. Hathaway told PEOPLE in 2019 how the film gave her a new fan base, joking the it turned her into "a superstar to 6-year-olds."

In her Instagram post, Hathaway shared pics showing her character, Genovian Princess Mia Thermopolis, alongside her onscreen grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews. Another shot showed her with her costars Matarazzo, who played Mia's best friend Lilly, and Moore, who played mean girl Lana.

Sandra Oh, who played Vice Principal Gupta, is also pictured in one of the photos, as is the director of the film, the late Garry Marshall.

Moore shared the same school uniform shot as Hathaway, writing, "Wowww talk about a #ThrowbackThursday!😳 Happy 20th birthday to #ThePrincessDiaries 👑 and a real bop 🎤…#StupidCupid!" (Her song "Stupid Cupid" was on the film's soundtrack.)

She also took us back with her slideshow, which featured a mix of behind-the-scenes and onscreen pics from the film.

Matarazzo got emotional in her caption, describing the filming of The Princess Diaries as a transformative moment for her.

"20 Years ago I had a life/heart/soul changing experience- I got to work with and befriend an incredible group of people on a film called #theprincessdiaries," she wrote. "Little did I know just how much it would resonate with audiences. Children who grew up with this film now are adults and are sharing it with their children!! There is no better feeling as an actor than knowing your work has inspired others. I am so thankful and humbled to have gotten a masterclass on filmmaking from #GarryMarshall, in addition to a mentor and friend. The same goes for @debramchase. And finally, I am forever thankful for my fellow Scorpio sister, @annehathaway - you will always be the Schlemiel to my Schlimazel."

The Princess Diaries premiered July 29, 2001, at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, before getting a wide release a few days later, on Aug. 3. The film launched Hathaway, then 18, to stardom.

Performing alongside Andrews was "a dream come true" for Hathaway. "Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day," Hathaway said in 2019. "That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical."

That same year, Hathaway was asked about the possibility of a third Princess Diaries film (Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement came out in 2004) while she was on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

"I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin-Chase, our producer, wants to do it," Hathaway said. "We all really want it to happen, we just don't want to do it unless it's perfect. We love it just as much as you guys love it, it's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

Related content: